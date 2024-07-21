Multimillion-dollar restoration project aims to restore rare species habitats in urban spaces: 'An exciting opportunity to create more spaces for nature'

"We will create new ponds for dragonflies and amphibians whilst also planting trees to encourage a greater diversity of species and create habitat for woodland wildlife."

A new project in Barnsley — a town in South Yorkshire, England — aims to revitalize wildlife habitats impacted by wastewater treatment sites, according to an article by BBC News.

Yorkshire Water, a water supply and treatment center, has announced it will help restore four habitat areas located in Lundwood, Worsbrough, Wombwell, and Darton. By planting trees and creating new ponds, the habitat treatment project is expected to significantly improve the conditions for wildlife native to the four sites.

The restoration efforts will greatly help amphibians, dragonflies, wading birds, and woodland wildlife, some of which are endangered.

One endangered species the project hopes to help is the willow tit. A rare bird species that is endangered across the United Kingdom, the willow tit population has declined by 94% since the 1970s.

Due to their rapid decline, willow tits are the U.K.'s most threatened resident bird. Since the willow tit is already extinct across most of southern England, it's rarer than the southern white rhino, according to an article from Wildfowl and Wetlands Trust.

Aside from protecting species like willow tits, the project has already dedicated £13 million to reduce the amount of phosphorus in treated wastewater returned to the River Dearne.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

The restoration project plans to not only restore the contaminated areas but also support the local biodiversity.

"We will create new ponds for dragonflies and amphibians whilst also planting trees to encourage a greater diversity of species and create habitat for woodland wildlife," said Yorkshire Wildlife Trust regional manager Mike Winstanley.

Restoration projects like the Yorkshire Water initiative are major steps toward creating a cleaner, more sustainable future. By treating water pollution, the team at Yorkshire Water is protecting habitats while also providing safer outdoor spaces for the local community.

"Our work with Yorkshire Water provides an exciting opportunity to create more spaces for nature in post-industrial and more urbanized areas," said Mike Winstanley.

Join our free newsletter for cool news and cool tips that make it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.