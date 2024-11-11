Doctor in urban planning debunks common myth about controversial city design: 'That sounds amazing'

"Both options cost much less than a car."

A Ph.D. shared a day-in-the-life video, detailing how convenient it is to buy groceries in her walkable city. In doing so, urbanism and health expert Dr. T. Panova (@dr.tpanova) debunked common myths surrounding grocery shopping in walkable communities.

Gaining over 291,000 views and sparking over 1,660 comments, Dr. Panova's video went viral on TikTok.

One of the key features of a pedestrian-friendly city is that everything you need is a short walk from home. As a result, Dr. Panova explains she does not have to do one big grocery haul every week. Instead, she can just walk a few minutes to the grocery store and purchase items as and when she needs them.

Since Dr. Panova can easily access the grocery store more often, she doesn't have to buy a lot of items at once. So, she is able to carry her items home without a problem.

For bigger hauls, TikTokers recommend using a rolling cart to easily transport heavier groceries by foot. As TikTokers shared grocery shopping tips, they also discussed the benefits of walkable city designs.

"More frequent smaller trips also means you are more physically active and more connected to the people in your neighborhood," added one user.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

"A walkable city not only makes it possible to walk, it actively encourages you to walk," wrote another TikToker.

Walkable cities offer more than just convenience for residents. Pedestrian-centric cities encourage locals to use alternative forms of transportation, such as walking or biking, which promote physical activity.

Walkable cities also promote the health of the environment by decreasing the total amount of cars on the road and reducing noise pollution.

🗣️ Would you live in a city where every road was underground?

🗳️ Click your choice to see results and speak your mind

Redditors continued to point out the various advantages of buying groceries in a walkable city.

"I could just…grab groceries as needed???" commented one user. "That sounds amazing."

"Not to mention you could use a bike (possibly with a trailer) or a cart for if you buy larger amounts of groceries," wrote one user. "Both options cost much less than a car."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.