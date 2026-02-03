Experts issue warning as hybrid creatures decimate local properties and crops: 'They … just take out everything'

The problem dates all the way back to the 16th century.

A familiar foe is making its presence known far too well for farmers' liking in South Georgia. Wild pigs are rearing their ugly heads in the region, costing landowners thousands of dollars in damages.

What's happening?

WCTV reported on the struggles of Bill West of Grady Ranch, a family-run business.

"The hogs are detrimental to our normal wildlife we have here," he said. "They can go right down a row and just take out everything."

Images captured by the outlet show dug-up soil. The carnage of the wild pigs comes with a heavy cost, too. West estimated annual losses total $20,000-30,000. They also postpone the ranch's efforts to replenish crops.

The problem of wild hogs dates all the way back to the 16th century and Spanish explorers' ill-fated decision to bring them along, per the University of Georgia. Since then, they've spread across around 40 states and expanded to a population of somewhere around seven million.

Why are wild hogs' detrimental impacts important?

Grady Ranch's struggles with these hybrid creatures are far from isolated. Their growing numbers contribute to the destruction of crops, spread of disease-carrying pests, and predation on other species.

Researchers from the University of Arkansas estimated in a 2021 survey that feral hogs cause $1.5 billion in economic losses annually throughout the United States. That comes in the way of wrecking crops and damaging land of all types, including forestland, pastureland, and timberland.

This can hit landowners and farmers particularly hard, threatening their livelihoods and keeping food off the table for families and customers.

What's being done about wild hogs?

WCTV noted the Soil and Water Conservation is assisting in controlling the species. The state also has a new program that can connect farmers with expensive sounder traps that have been proven effective at capturing the hogs.

Shane Stewart, a hog hunter, has had particular success in employing the traps in his Macon neighborhood. Sport hunting, night shooting, and aerial shooting are some of the numerous other ways to deal with the animals. They all have limitations or complications in Georgia, as GeorgiaWildPigs.com describes.

In Montana, once 100 wild pigs were caught and killed, their pork meat was used to stock food banks.

