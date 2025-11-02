Residents alarmed as out-of-control creatures run rampant in US region: 'They will attack you'

"They really tear up your property."

Wild hogs of Beaumont, Texas, have invaded a neighborhood and ruined lawns. They don't exactly create the kind of backyard barbecue Texans usually have in mind.

What's happening?

As reported by Fox 4 Beaumont, an estimated 2.6 million wild hogs are now calling Texas home and putting people on edge.

"They really tear up your property, especially your grass, and they will attack you," Kerry Thomas, a resident, told Fox 4. He recalled a tragic 2019 incident in nearby Anahuac when a woman was killed by feral hogs.

Experts say this sighting is far from rare. Texas' invasive feral hog population is exploding. The animals have been expanding into new areas in search of food, water, and shelter.

Why are feral hogs concerning?

While the image of wild hogs rampaging through neighborhoods may sound surreal, it's a symptom of a bigger issue. Many wild animals are experiencing habitat loss because of human expansion and pollution.

As droughts, heat waves, and housing developments reduce natural habitats, animals are forced to forage closer to where people live.

These encounters can be dangerous and costly. Wild hogs are capable of causing millions of dollars in property and agricultural damage each year.

More broadly, wildlife experts have observed a rise in similar conflicts across the U.S. and abroad. Bears have raided garbage bins in the United States, and elephants have entered villages in South Asia.

What's being done about feral hogs?

Officials in Beaumont are urging residents to stay away from the hogs and treat them with caution like with bear encounters. Meanwhile, Texas wildlife authorities are ramping up population control efforts, including trapping and sterilization programs, to manage the spread.

Conservationists emphasize that restoring natural habitats and curbing urban sprawl are key to preventing dangerous run-ins with wildlife. Protecting forests, wetlands, and natural corridors can help animals find food and shelter without entering human spaces.

Several community efforts have also been launched. Habitat restoration projects are helping wildlife adapt to rising temperatures. And urban initiatives are creating "wildlife-friendly" green spaces that reduce conflict between humans and animals.

Supporting conservation programs and being mindful of local wildlife can go a long way in protecting our ecosystems. These actions can also safeguard wildlife and our neighborhoods, too.

