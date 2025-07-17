Officials launch innovative program to help landowners trap dangerous wild hogs: 'Your best bet to make a dent'

Feral hogs are an invasive species that are spreading rapidly.

Government officials in Georgia have announced a new program that gives landowners an incentive to combat feral hogs on their property.

As WALB News reported, the Georgia Department of Natural Resources is launching the Hog Down Awards Program to encourage landowners to help remove the invasive species.

The new program could award landowners with a sounder trap, which can help catch multiple hogs at once. These traps are expensive, costing around $3,500 each.

To qualify for the program, landowners must meet specific criteria. These include residing in Georgia, lawfully killing at least 10 feral hogs during the quarter, and providing photos of the hogs with a location, time, and date. Road-kills, spoiled carcasses, and live hogs are not eligible.

In support of the program, Ted Will, the GDNR wildlife resources division director, said, per WALB News, "While hunting is an effective way to remove small numbers of hogs, whole sounder trapping is your best bet to make a dent in the actual population on your property."

Feral hogs are an invasive species that are spreading rapidly. A USDA estimate suggests there are between six and nine million wild hogs in the United States. These animals cause a lot of damage to property while also negatively impacting native species.

The University of Arkansas reports that feral hogs cause an estimated $1.5 billion in annual economic damages across the United States and impact multiple industries, including agriculture and forestry. The pigs also carry diseases that can spread to livestock, pets, wildlife, and humans.

Removing invasive species can be difficult, but it helps support native species and gives natural ecosystems a chance to rebound, which is important for a healthy environment.

Other ways we can support native ecosystems include planting native plants in our gardens and switching out traditional lawns for a natural one that provides food and shelter for pollinators.

Not only does this help support native flora and fauna, but it also reduces the cost of maintaining a garden, making it a win-win situation for your wallet and the environment.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.