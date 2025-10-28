Neighborhood hero goes on 'patrol' against community threat: 'I enjoy it'

"Every time somebody notices me, they always thank me."

When wild hogs began tearing up yards, wrecking cars, and threatening pets in his Macon, Georgia, neighborhood, one resident decided to take matters into his own hands.

Shane Stewart — known around town as the "hog hunter" — spends his free time on what he calls "pork patrol." Over the past two years, he's trapped dozens of invasive feral hogs that had been destroying local property and farmland.

"Deer hunting is my relaxing; hog hunting is my adrenaline," Stewart told 13WMAZ, adding that he first learned how to trap hogs by watching YouTube tutorials. "Now I'm helping other people with how to bait, how to get hogs in a trap when they don't go in a trap, what to do, and things like that."

Feral hogs are one of the most destructive invasive species in the U.S., causing billions of dollars in agricultural and environmental damage each year. In Georgia alone, they dig up lawns, erode soil, and destroy crops, while also spreading diseases that can harm humans and wildlife alike.

By working with neighbors — and now local farmers — Stewart has become something of a hometown hero, investing thousands of dollars of his own money in traps and equipment to protect his community.

Stewart has even teamed up with the Georgia Department of Natural Resources' Hog Down Awards Program, which rewards trappers who remove multiple hogs with new equipment valued at over $3,500.

"If I can get more traps, then that means more people — I can help more farmers if I have more trap sites," Stewart said.

Beyond his personal efforts, experts say communities can help fight invasive species by supporting native ecosystems at home. Swapping traditional lawns for native plant landscapes — such as clover, buffalo grass, or xeriscaping — reduces the open, disturbed areas where invasives thrive, saving homeowners time, money, and water. Even partial lawn replacements can create habitats for pollinators and wildlife, helping restore balance to local environments.

Stewart's hands-on dedication shows that one person can make a meaningful difference. "Every time somebody notices me, they always thank me for getting rid of them," he said. "And I enjoy it. I love it."

