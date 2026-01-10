Officials take decisive action as packs of wild animals wreak havoc on US region: 'It's fairly serious'

Feral hogs are taking over Arkansas. According to KATV, they're causing problems for human and wildlife communities alike all across the state.

Originally native to parts of the Eastern hemisphere, feral pigs are classified as invasive in North America, where populations are likely to multiply and overrun natural habitats if left unchecked.

"It's fairly serious," Arkansas Game and Fish Commission coordinator Ryan Farney told KATV. "We have hogs in just about every county of the state."

There's no instantaneous solution to rampant feral hogs. Arkansas authorities are taking slow and steady steps to curb these feral hog populations over time.

Recreational hunting does little in the grand scheme of things. KATV reported that the AGFC is instead focusing on routine, year-round aerial culling operations. They'll help detect hogs and keep large numbers in check.

"[These operations] allow us to get into areas that are not easily accessible to traps, and they can remove a lot of pigs in a short amount of time," Farney explained.

At any scale, invasive species can burden their new ecosystems.

Feral pigs sustain harmful digging and foraging habits that can disrupt nearby soil. They also outcompete native species for food and other resources. Meanwhile, even invasive plants can cause damage by crowding out native plants and monopolizing space, soil, and nutrients.

If you're worried about invasive species in your area, consider upgrading your home garden to one composed of native plants.

Native plants can flourish in their natural environments with minimal human interference. This means you'll save money on water and maintenance while cultivating a sanctuary for helpful pollinators like birds and butterflies. Pollinators will keep your plants healthy and thriving, and the benefits will only grow from there.

Instead of a water-guzzling, monoculture grass lawn, try choosing options like clover, buffalo grass, and xeriscaping for an eco-friendly, low-maintenance yard. Even if you can only commit to a partial upgrade, these options can have a huge, positive impact on your outdoor space.

As for the feral pigs, the AFGC has continued to take the issue seriously.

"If there's not a human component there to limit [feral hog] populations, then they will experience a population explosion," Farney warned. "They reproduce extremely fast, not anything like a native animal would."

