Homeowner captures stunning video after massive wild boar barges into home: 'There was this huge explosion'

The animal hung around inside the house for nearly 45 minutes.

A Florida homeowner is reeling after a wild boar suddenly smashed through his sliding glass door, leaving blood and chaos in its wake. The shocking incident, which took place in Lehigh Acres, injured the homeowner's dog and sent deputies scrambling to capture the animal.

What happened?

According to Gulf Coast News, the man experienced a terrifying encounter after a wild boar burst through his sliding glass door, injuring his dog and leaving the home covered in blood. Ed, the homeowner, said he was relaxing on the couch when the animal suddenly crashed through the glass.

"I turn my head, and there was this huge explosion," he told Gulf Coast News.

Luckily, when the boar turned to come after Ed, he was able to block himself in his chair using his walker.

The boar hung around, calmly, inside the house for nearly 45 minutes before deputies arrived, attempting unsuccessfully to capture it with a rope. It eventually escaped into nearby woods, putting an end to the whole ordeal.

Why are human-wildlife encounters concerning?

While the incident was shocking, experts say encounters like this are becoming increasingly common as urban development expands into natural habitats. Wild boars, which are highly adaptable and reproduce quickly, often move into suburban areas in search of food and water — especially when natural resources are scarce.

Wild hogs can be aggressive toward pets, as we saw in this instance, and they can also cause harm to people. Feral pigs are known to carry a number of diseases and parasites that can spread to people and other animals.

A 2024 BBC Future report found that human expansion, deforestation, and drought are forcing many wild species into closer contact with people, increasing the likelihood of dangerous encounters like this one.

These situations underscore how environmental stressors are endangering both humans and wildlife by pushing animals into unfamiliar territory. We've seen similar examples, such as bears wandering around neighborhoods and even a mountain lion strolling through the front door of a house.

What can we do to prevent dangerous wildlife encounters?

Feral hogs are a particularly big problem in Florida. Wildlife agencies such as the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission monitor wild hog populations, guide hunting and trapping programs, and advise residents on safe practices. A good rule to keep in mind is to always secure trash, remove outdoor food sources, and report any aggressive behavior you observe in wildlife.

Florida's growing network of habitat restoration programs — such as efforts to restore wetlands and protecting natural forests — aim to create a balance between wildlife and expanding communities. Nationwide initiatives, such as rewilding projects and new wildlife corridors designed to reconnect fragmented habitats, can also help reduce encounters like this one.

