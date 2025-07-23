Homeowner shares stunning video of wild bear's desperate behavior in residential neighborhood: 'Driven by hunger'

As bears come closer to civilization, it increases the chances of dangerous human-wildlife encounters.

A bear was captured trying to open a garbage can in a residential neighborhood, signaling that it's likely desperate for a meal.

What happened?

Homeowner Sara Spicer took the video, shared by ABC News, which showed a black bear dragging a trash can across the road and attempting to open it. Its efforts went in vain.

"This bear was no match for a bear-proof garbage can on a street in Anchorage, Alaska," ABC stated.

"Driven by hunger," someone commented.

"Hope he finds some food elsewhere," another person wrote.

"Come to think about it, I feel sad that he's hungry," a third user said.

Why is the hungry bear concerning?

The fact that the bear apparently couldn't find food in its natural habitat suggests that the environment is struggling to support bears and other animals.

Habitat loss, resource depletion due to the warming climate, and human population growth are all causing bears to seek out food sources in residential neighborhoods and urban areas. This is happening all over the world, from Canada to Texas. One man even found a black bear in his garage — not exactly a pleasant greeting.

As bears come closer to civilization, it increases the chances of dangerous human-wildlife encounters, and if the animals injure humans, they can be euthanized. Bears also pose a danger to pets and young children, though attacks are rare.

What's being done to keep bears in their natural habitats?

One way we can ensure bears have healthy habitats is to protect their environments through conservation. Many such efforts are ongoing by various wildlife groups, and these endeavors will likely become a greater necessity if temperatures continue to rise.

If you see a bear near your home, make sure to back away slowly so as not to startle it. Also, you can carry bear spray, make sure to keep food secure, and bring pets inside.

