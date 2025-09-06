Officials approve creation of sprawling new public forest: 'Will provide new outdoor recreation opportunities'

Florida just took a major step toward preserving its natural beauty and creating more outdoor spaces for families to enjoy. The state recently finalized the purchase of over 12,200 acres in Bay County that will become Sandy Creek State Forest, according to the West Orlando News.

The land, acquired through the Florida Forever Program, is more than just open space — it's part of the Florida Wildlife Corridor, a network of connected lands that allows animals such as black bears, gopher tortoises, and even rare salamanders to safely roam. Protecting this land also safeguards the St. Andrew Bay Watershed, which helps filter drinking water and reduce flooding in nearby communities.

"This new state forest will offer meaningful public access while protecting the natural resources that make our state so special," said Florida Department of Environmental Protection Secretary Alexis A. Lambert, per West Orlando News. Once opened to the public, the forest will provide opportunities for hiking, wildlife watching, and outdoor education, creating a destination for nature lovers in Northwest Florida.

The Sandy Creek acquisition builds on years of investment in conservation. Since 2019, Florida has committed over $1.4 billion to the Florida Forever Program, securing more than 374,000 acres for preservation. Much of that funding directly supports the Wildlife Corridor, which has become a model for conservation efforts across the country.

Local leaders emphasized the benefits for both people and wildlife.

"When opened, Sandy Creek State Forest will provide new outdoor recreation opportunities for families, sportsmen, and nature lovers," said Florida Commissioner of Agriculture Wilton Simpson. Rick Dolan, director of the Florida Forest Service, added: "We're expanding access to the outdoors while protecting our natural spaces for future generations to enjoy."

Florida's investment underscores a growing recognition that protecting wild places is also protecting people. By maintaining healthy ecosystems, the state helps ensure cleaner water, greater resilience to storms, and thriving outdoor spaces that strengthen communities.

