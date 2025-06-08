New study reveals stunning trends as wild animals move into major cities: 'Offers a promising approach'

It's not just a matter of establishing protected areas and hoping for the best.

A new study has revealed the surprising success of rewilding projects in cities, offering researchers hope for future conservation efforts in an increasingly urbanized world.

Urban rewilding almost sounds like an oxymoron, but there are multiple instances of once-lost species successfully returning to the green spaces of major cities. The study reviewed 2,812 research articles, and just 17 of those concerned projects in urban areas. Still, the limited number of studies showed promising results.

In an article explaining the study's findings in The Conversation, two of the authors provided some interesting examples of successful wildlife revivals.

Beavers were hunted to extinction in Britain centuries ago, but they have since been reintroduced. There is now a family of beavers in Ealing, in west London, the first in 400 years. A similar scheme has been suggested for New York City. Similarly, red squirrels have been reintroduced to Portugal after being wiped out in the 16th century, per The Portugal News. Thanks to some carefully paced nesting boxes, oriental pied hornbills are flying high around Singapore's many skyscrapers.

These efforts serve an essential purpose in maintaining the overall health of urban green spaces. Biodiversity is vital to keeping the balance of other species and protecting the plants and soil. As the article suggested, it's not just a matter of establishing protected areas and hoping for the best. Sometimes nature needs a little push to get started.

It's also critical for rewilding projects to address the issues that caused a species to disappear from an area. Equally important is making the right choices; the article suggested choosing species that are "regionally common but locally missing."

The research highlights the importance of taking effective local action. Additionally, it need not be a solely municipal effort; homeowners can create an inviting environment for crucial pollinators and other beneficial fauna by doing a little rewilding of their own. It's not just for animals' benefit; thriving green spaces are a cornerstone of good health.

For now, further research is needed to achieve even more effective urban rewilding efforts, but conservationists have every reason to be optimistic. "Urban rewilding offers a promising approach to addressing the biodiversity crisis," the study said, "especially within our rapidly expanding cities."

