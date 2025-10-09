Scientists make concerning new discovery about hazard lurking in air around us: 'Significant toxicological effects'

Microplastics can cause more damage to your airways based on their shape, according to a study published in the Environment International journal.

What happened?

Scientists examined how two different microplastic shapes affect lung tissue. They tested fiber-like pieces and irregularly shaped particles made from the same material, polyacrylonitrile, which is commonly found in man-made textiles.

The fiber-shaped microplastics caused worse airway damage in every category measured. Mice exposed to fibers showed more severe lung tissue scarring, thicker airway walls, and reduced breathing capacity compared to those exposed to irregular particles.

Both types created inflammation and altered how lung tissue developed, but the fibers activated a distinct cellular reaction. They stimulated special sensors on cell surfaces called mechanosensitive channels, which turn mechanical force into cellular messages. This reaction led to abnormal changes in the cells lining the airways.

"While the respiratory system possesses immune clearance mechanisms, persistent microplastics retention in pulmonary tissues has been demonstrated to induce significant toxicological effects," the researchers noted.

The study helps explain why previous research found microplastics in human lungs are mostly fibers and fragments rather than spherical beads.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save 30% on bestselling daily wellness products made with pure ingredients Garden of Life’s clean vitamins and supplements are made with pure, whole-food ingredients to support your health and everyday wellbeing. You can boost your routine all without synthetic ingredients, artificial flavors or colors, binders, or fillers. And for a limited time, save 30% off wprobiotics, multivitamins, grass-fed collagen, organic protein, and more. Learn more

Why is microplastic exposure concerning?

Our lungs face constant contact with airborne microplastics, and the shape of these particles determines how much harm they cause.

Fibers stay in lung tissue longer than other shapes, with some persisting for nearly a year. Their stretched form helps them anchor further within the airways, and their larger surface area means they have more contact with cells.

Clothing made from polymers releases fibers during wear and washing. Carpets, upholstery, and textiles shed microplastic fibers indoors where you spend most of your time. Studies in large cities found that over nine out of every 10 airborne microplastics are fibers.

The damage doesn't stop at irritation. The study found that fiber contact reduced lung capacity and created scarring similar to conditions seen in textile workers who develop respiratory diseases.

When these particles settle in the airways, they cause cells to change from their normal protective form into a state linked with tissue stiffening and scarring.

What can I do to reduce my microplastic exposure?

Replace polymer-based fabrics with natural materials, such as cotton, wool, or linen, for clothing, bedding, and furniture whenever possible. These materials don't shed plastic fibers.

Improve your indoor air quality by installing HEPA filters, which capture tiny particles, including microplastics. Open your windows every so often to circulate fresh air and reduce indoor particle buildup.

Wash polymer-based clothing less often and use filter bags designed to catch microfibers during laundry. When you do need to replace items, choose natural fiber alternatives.

Join our free newsletter for weekly updates on the latest innovations improving our lives and shaping our future, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.



