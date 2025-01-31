  • Tech Tech

Researchers sound alarm over concerning link to increased risk of blood clots — here's what they found

The study "emphasizes the need for methods to reduce … exposure in humans."

by Tina Deines
A recent study found a link between microplastics in the blood and greater levels of markers of inflammation and blood clotting.

What's happening?

News Medical Life Sciences summarized the findings, explaining that Korean researchers measured microplastic levels in the blood of 36 healthy adults. The team used statistical analysis to examine how these numbers interacted with coagulation markers, taking into consideration factors such as lifestyle, age, and sex.

Researchers discovered microplastics in 32 of the blood samples, and higher levels were found in participants whose refrigerators contained more than 50% plastic containers.

Furthermore, they found significant correlations between higher levels of microplastics and higher levels of fibrinogen, a marker for clotting, and C-reactive protein, a marker for inflammation.

The study "emphasizes the need for methods to reduce [microplastic] exposure in humans and to further investigate the health effects of [microplastics], especially with regard to blood coagulation and possible cardiovascular hazards," the authors said.

Why is this study important?

This study is part of a growing body of research demonstrating the health impacts of microplastics, tiny plastic particles that result from larger plastics breaking down. For instance, one study linked microplastics to serious pregnancy complications. They may also cause physical toxicity, oxidative stress, inflammation, and immune reactions, according to News Medical Life Sciences.

These tiny plastic particles are all around us. For instance, one study on protein-rich foods, including beef and tofu, revealed microplastics in nearly 90% of samples. A study focusing on a group of Chinese college students found microplastics in 98.7% of tested stools, with higher levels found in subjects who ate more takeout and drank bottled water.

What's being done about microplastics?

Some scientists have discovered innovative methods to break down plastics before they become a problem by using hungry wax worms and fungus.

You can help reduce microplastic pollution and limit your exposure by investing in products such as reusable water bottles and tote bags. You can also purchase plastic-free beauty and cleaning products.

