Experts issue warning after discovering startling behavior of birds: 'I used to see so many'

"They've vanished as if they never existed."

The Beanibazar area in Bangladesh has gone quiet as migratory birds, which once graced the wetlands during migration, have vanished due to shrinking forest areas, as the United News of Bangladesh reported.

What's happening?

Each year, as birds migrated south, flocks would arrive in the wetlands of Beanibazar. They would use the area as a stopover to rest and eat small fish before continuing on their journey. Now local residents are noticing a significant drop in the seasonal visits of migratory birds to canals, rivers, and reservoirs.

"When I was a kid about 15-20 years ago, I used to see so many migratory birds around our Beanibazar, but now in winter, birds are not coming and they've vanished as if they never existed," one Facebook user wrote.

Deforestation, the expansion of concrete areas, pesticides and chemicals in nearby farmlands, and hunting practices have caused the birds to change their routes.

Beanibazar Livestock Officer Dr. Mohammad Mobin Hai also noted that "climate change, environmental pollution, and unrestricted tree-felling" are also among the reasons for the decline in bird populations and biodiversity in the area.

Why is this decline in birds important?

Each year, billions of birds migrate south during the colder months to their breeding sites. On these trips, they cover as much as 600 miles per day, making it important for them to rest and refuel.

"Migrating birds need places rich with resources," said Cornell scientist Frank La Sorte. When stopover sites like the one in Beanibazar are stripped of their natural resources, it forces birds to move to other sites and risk harder journeys. It could also disrupt their journey to breeding grounds, preventing breeding and leading to a decrease in bird populations. In the U.S., over 3 billion birds have been lost over the past 50 years.

Other countries and areas, including Siberia and the Arctic, have noticed a similar trend of birds skipping stopover sites. It's important to ensure birds have proper resources during their migrations so that they don't die, upsetting the balance of the ecosystem.

What's being done about protecting bird stopover sites and populations?

In Bangladesh, officials are attempting to increase enforcement of conservation efforts and deter the hunting of birds.

"We have conducted several drives to stop bird hunting," said Livestock Extension Officer Dr. Shamim Hossain, per UNB. "But hunters usually get advance warning, making it very difficult to catch them."

Click your choice to see results and speak your mind.

Conservationists are focusing on protecting bird habitats and improving conservation efforts in underrepresented communities to help protect bird populations. Some researchers have conducted studies that focused on tropical weather patterns. One scientist even witnessed birds hitching rides on hurricanes during their migration.

Fortunately, conservation has helped some rare species return to areas they previously inhabited, including a species that was 98% extinct.

Individually, you can help protect birds by reducing chemical use outdoors and by participating in science-based bird monitoring programs.

Get TCD's free newsletters for easy tips to save more, waste less, and make smarter choices — and earn up to $5,000 toward clean upgrades in TCD's exclusive Rewards Club.