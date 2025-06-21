Experts issue warning after noticing birds skipping once-thriving migration pit stop: 'Have seen a gradual decline'

A once-thriving bird haven is losing visitors, and experts are concerned it could be a serious issue.

What's happening?

A popular stop for millions of birds migrating from Siberia is falling quiet. Wetlands across Pakistan's Sindh province are drying up, and the birds that once arrived in huge numbers aren't coming like they used to.

The drop is dramatic. According to the Sindh Wildlife Department's latest waterfowl count, the number of migratory birds fell from 1.2 million in 2023 to just 545,000 this year. That's more than a 50% drop in only two years, News.Az reported, citing the Anadolu Agency.

"Those numbers have seen a gradual decline since 2023 due to receding water levels and droughts," said Mumtaz Soomro, a Sindh Wildlife Department official.

This shift is especially striking given a temporary spike in 2023, when floodwater from 2022 made the region unusually bird-friendly. The water restored lakes and marshes, creating perfect conditions for birds migrating along the Indus Flyway — a key route from Siberia to India.

That benefit didn't last.

Why is this concerning?

A falling bird population may seem like a distant issue, but it isn't. Migratory birds play a big role in keeping natural systems healthy — they eat pests, spread seeds, and help balance the food chain. Without them, food sources, crops, and water quality can all suffer.

More to the point, their disappearance is a warning sign. It shows how dry conditions and shrinking wetlands are starting to affect human life, too. Lakes that once supported birds also support farming and fishing communities. As those dry up, so do jobs and local food supplies.

The areas impacted — Manchar, Keenjhar, Haleji, and others — aren't just local landmarks. Some are Ramsar-certified wetlands, meaning they're recognized internationally for their value to people and nature.

What's being done about it?

Local teams are monitoring the situation. This year's survey covered around 40% of Sindh, so the full picture may be even worse, but officials are trying to keep records up to date to guide response efforts.

As far as solutions go, restoring wetlands isn't simple, but it can be done. Reusing treated wastewater, protecting existing lakes from encroachment, and shifting water priorities away from water-intensive industries all help.

Stories such as this one also highlight the need to protect habitats everywhere. There have been reports of positive wetland efforts, including Nature Collective's conservation initiatives in California and the restoration and protection of vulnerable wetlands and communities along the Chesapeake Bay shoreline. Each action helps balance out the damage, one area at a time.

