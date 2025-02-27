Researchers warn that migratory birds may be at risk of stalling their trips — here's how it could upset a delicate balance

Their absence could throw predator and prey populations out of balance.

The changing climate is disrupting migration patterns for animals across the globe.

What's happening?

The ptarmigan, a chicken-like bird, is in for a warm winter. For a migratory bird, this isn't a good thing, NNSL explained.

Rapidly warming winters are affecting the timing of the migration of animals, and researchers are worried about the ptarmigan.

Brad Woodworth, an ecologist with the Northwest Territories Department of Environment and Climate Change, told NNSL that "changing temperatures may alter their migration patterns."

Ptarmigans fly to Yellowknife, the capital city of the Northwestern Territories, when their summer breeding grounds run cold. But if Yellowknife warms too quickly, the birds may depart early and return to still-cold breeding grounds. The cycle would be disrupted, and researchers are worried about how it'll affect the ptarmigan population.

Why is the migration timing important?

Nature features a delicate balance. Ptarmigans don't just migrate whenever they feel like it — they've synchronized their migration with an abundance of food.

"Birds try to time their arrival to the breeding ground around the same time as insects and other foods are emerging in their peak abundance. That way, there's lots of food for them to lay their eggs and to feed their young," Woodworth said, per NNSL.

Without adequate food or breeding conditions, many ptarmigans could fail to breed and die. Their absence could throw predator and prey populations out of balance, too, disturbing wildlife that humans rely on for food and work.

What's being done to protect the birds?

Protecting the ptarmigan means protecting the planet. Preserving their natural habitat is the best way to keep the birds on the right track.

Bob Bromley, co-founder of Ecology North, believes that "the best thing people can do … is to look after their environment because ptarmigan are pretty good at looking after themselves and don't need to be concerned with a food shortage," as NNSL paraphrased.

