Scientists uncover stunning trend after tracking bird migrations: 'It was spectacular'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: iStock

A recent study examined how tropical weather patterns affect bird migrations, and according to EurekAlert, the results were surprising. 

What's happening?

A University of Chicago study used new radar technology to monitor tropical bird migrations. Researchers then mapped bird activity to local weather patterns. 

While North American bird migrations are tied to dramatic seasonal swings, researchers in Colombia saw more gradual movement in line with steadier temperatures. 

The variability they witnessed was tied to the altitude at which birds would migrate. By shifting altitudes, birds could fly with as little wind interference as possible. 

"We saw birds flying as high as 3,000 meters above the Amazon to avoid headwinds. It was spectacular," said lead researcher Jacob Drucker. "When the wind weakened at lower altitudes, birds adjusted by flying lower."

Why is bird migration important?

Bird migratory patterns can provide important information about ecosystem health. For example, changes in arctic bird migrations are reflecting the impact of climate shifts

Changes in migration patterns can also indicate food availability. Declining populations of migratory birds can equally be a sign of plastic pollution

By better understanding the natural rhythm of these migrations, we can better assess the overall health of the ecosystem and inform relevant protection measures. 

What can be done to protect bird migration patterns?

Researchers are hoping the data they've generated can better inform conservation initiatives in the tropics. 

For example, city lights can disorient birds while on their migratory routes. While it's easier to coordinate city-wide "lights-out" periods during short migration windows in the north, it's more challenging with gradual migration patterns in the south. 

Researchers say more work is needed to find solutions to these tropical migration trends. 

"We need to drill down into the granular details of how birds react to specific habitats and finer-scale weather patterns along migration routes," said Drucker. 

