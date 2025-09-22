Officials celebrate first-of-its-kind project in US mountain region teeming with wildlife: 'Working together'

The land features miles of rivers, fish-filled creeks, native plants, and wildlife like elk, bears, and wild horses.

A first-of-its-kind partnership is setting a new standard for conservation.

In the Blue Mountains of Oregon, nearly 12,000 acres of land — rivers, forests, animals, and all — are in the process of becoming protected as a result of an agreement between Oregon's Department of Forestry and the Confederated Tribes of the Umatilla Indian Reservation, according to OregonLive.

The land features miles of rivers, fish-filled creeks, native plants, and wildlife like elk, bears, and wild horses. Efforts are underway to acquire the land by 2026.

There are already ongoing plans for how to best protect the land. "ODFW and the Tribes will collaboratively manage the wildlife area, maintaining a working lands approach that benefits habitat, improves wildlife connectivity, and provides access to both the public and Tribal members to hunt, fish and view wildlife," said ODFW Director Debbie Colbert, per OregonLive.

Not only does this ensure the long-term protection of the land, but the site will be open for recreation, too. Visitors will be able to fish, hunt, and view wildlife, promoting education and connection with the land.

Beyond public use, the partnership prioritizes restoration and conservation. Habitat loss — destruction, degradation, and fragmentation — is one of the most significant threats to native plants and animals. Protecting land ensures plants and animals can thrive, preserves natural resources, and boosts biodiversity.

This agreement is another environmental win for Oregon, which recently implemented more sustainable recycling regulations for packaging.

Anton Chiono, a habitat conservation project manager with the Umatilla tribe, is proud of the unprecedented partnership and what it means for Oregon.

"In a first ever for the state of Oregon, the Tribes and ODFW will comanage the new wildlife area for the benefit of all. This is a terrific example of what Oregonians can accomplish by working together," Chiono told OregonLive.

