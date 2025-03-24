Oregon achieves a historic first with new statewide program: 'It's something to celebrate'

"We look forward to launching this transformative program in July."

Oregon just became the first state to approve an extended producer responsibility plan for packaging, setting a national example for making manufacturers take responsibility for the waste their products create, reported Plastics Recycling Update.

Oregon's Department of Environmental Quality approved the plan in February, working with the Circular Action Alliance to implement the policy that was passed in 2021. This partnership creates a shared model where producers take responsibility for the full lifecycle of packaging materials.

Starting July 1, this program will bring real benefits to residents and communities. First, $3 million will go to priority communities that need infrastructure investments like trucks and containers.

The plan creates a more sustainable approach to recycling that works for everyone while reducing environmental impact by ensuring materials are managed to their "highest and best use." Similar policies like bottle deposit systems and electronics take-back programs have succeeded in increasing recycling rates and reducing waste.

Nicole Portley, EPR program plan lead at Oregon DEQ, called the approval "a significant milestone."

"While we have a complete plan and it's something to celebrate and sit upon a bit, it is also a living document," she said. "It can be amended, and there are several amendments that CAA has foreshadowed in the plan," such as adding materials like PET thermoforms once markets develop properly.

"Depending on where folks live in Oregon and the baseline they're starting from, they'll see changes sooner or later, more dramatic or less dramatic."

Jeff Fielkow, CAA CEO, praised the collaborative approach: "By working together, we have developed a balanced framework that ensures producer compliance while delivering tangible improvements to Oregon's recycling system. We look forward to launching this transformative program in July."

Oregon's success opens the door for the other four states with similar laws — California, Colorado, Maine, and Minnesota — to follow suit, creating momentum for a more responsible approach to packaging waste nationwide.

