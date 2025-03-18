Wildlife officers step in after massive elk is found in dangerous situation at local beach: 'Various risks'

The situation reminds us that our choices impact wildlife.

A team of dedicated rescuers successfully freed a bull elk caught in a dangerous situation at Arch Cape Beach, showcasing what's possible when communities come together to protect wildlife, the Tillamook County Pioneer reported.

The Feb. 12 rescue mission brought together staff from the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, Oregon State Police, Cannon Beach Rural Fire Protection District, Cannon Beach Police Department, and Mist-Birkenfeld Rural Fire Protection District Large Animal Rescue Team.

Resident Deb Coyle Atiyeh first spotted the distressed elk, which was wandering the beach with ropes attached to a buoy tangled in its antlers. After monitoring the situation, the rescue team assembled, carefully planning to dart the elk, remove the entanglement, and relocate the animal.

The multi-agency effort highlights the growing problem of human-made items becoming wildlife hazards. The Pioneer reported that the ropes and buoy likely came from yard decorations, one of many things that pose serious risks to deer and elk.

"Wildlife capture and immobilization involve various risks and each situation is unique," the outlet stated. "ODFW and OSP monitored the elk daily this week, and the necessary resources and conditions for a safe operation aligned."

Following the successful intervention, the team transported the freed elk to the Coast Range of Clatsop County, where it was released back into its natural habitat.

Common household items that cause similar problems include holiday lights, hammocks, dog lines, tomato cages, volleyball and soccer nets, and decorative ropes and buoys, according to the outlet.

The incident reminds us that our choices impact wildlife. Residents can prevent similar dangerous entanglements by properly storing outdoor items when not in use and being thoughtful about yard decorations.

"ODFW encourages people to put away unused items to help prevent wildlife entanglement and keep the danger to wildlife in mind when selecting yard decor," the Pioneer added.

