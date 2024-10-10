Scientists implement creative measures to save dwindling fish population: 'We're realistic about the projects we build'

This is one of many projects aimed at safeguarding native fish populations.

The U.S. Bureau of Reclamation is working with key partners to do important restoration work that will support two struggling fish species on California's American River.

The federal agency announced via a September 2024 news release that it would be starting a restoration project near the confluence of the American and Sacramento rivers that will increase the productivity of fall-run Chinook salmon and steelhead, two species that swim from the river to the Pacific Ocean and back again.

Part of the project includes adding 6,800 cubic yards of gravel to the riverbed, enabling female salmon to create nests where they can deposit their eggs. In order to help juvenile salmon survive once they hatch, crews will also be adding geographic elements to shield the young fish from strong currents and predators while boosting the available food supply.

"We are realistic about the projects we build," said Erica Bishop, program manager for habitat and science with the Water Forum, one of the bureau's partners on the endeavor.









"This is a heavily altered system, and this part of the river is what we have to work with so we are trying to make these habitat areas as effective as we can. Due to the effects of hydraulic mining and dam building, these fish are now limited to as little as 10% of their historic habitat so it's literally a very small basket that we've got these eggs in."

Native fish like salmon and steelhead are important members of the river ecosystem, as they serve as food for other animals, add to biodiversity, and provide food to humans. Salmon also help transport food and nutrients between the ocean, estuaries, and freshwater environments.

This is one of many projects aimed at safeguarding native fish populations. For instance, the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife recently awarded $10 million to fund habitat restoration projects that will benefit fish like steelhead, Chinook salmon, and Oregon Coast coho. Plus, a new $90 million conservation plan aims to help recover populations of the threatened Arkansas River shiner.

On its website, the Water Forum stressed that habitat enhancement projects work.

"In 2013, River Bend underwent enhancement efforts, yielding tangible results. Before the 2013 Habitat Project, no salmon were seen at the site. However, after the project, both Chinook Salmon and steelhead fish began using the River Bend spawning riffle and side channel," the site states.

"Even two years later, up to 159 Chinook nests and up to 21 steelhead nests were observed there, accounting for 25 percent of all steelhead nests seen that season."

