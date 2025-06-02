Authorities spark backlash after banning key activity tied to everyday survival: 'We feel abandoned'

The ban was viewed as the most reasonable course of action.

Following years of overuse and land degradation, officials in a Ugandan municipality have agreed to ban farming and stone quarry operations in a key region.

As Nile Post reported, the move is an attempt to reverse the damage that human activity has caused to Ibanda Hill. The area has been previously recognized for its role in biodiversity conservation, water resource protection, and flood regulation for Uganda and its neighbors, such as Rwanda. The region's ecosystem provides habitat for various plant and animal species, and its vegetation helps stabilize soil, prevent erosion, and regulate water flow.

However, with an increase in quarry activities and farming, Ibanda Hill has taken a drastic turn for the worse. This has led to concerns regarding precious water resources, soil erosion, and potential landslides.

On May 21, Ibanda Municipality held a community hearing to weigh its options. In the end, the ban was viewed as the most reasonable course of action. After a brief grace period to allow farmers to harvest the remainder of their crops, farming activities will be permanently banned by September.

Ibanda Resident District Commissioner Godfrey Mbetegyerize stressed how vital Ibanda Hill is to the community and the necessary steps that need to be taken to preserve it. "We must weigh the long-term environmental consequences of our actions," Mbetegyerize said. "The destruction around Ibanda Hill threatens not only biodiversity but also the future of our community."

On the flip side, some community residents see the ban as the destruction of their livelihoods. According to one person who spoke at the hearing, this ban will leave them out in the cold. "We have been feeding our families through farming and quarrying on this hill. We feel abandoned," they said.

In response to the community blowback, Ibanda officials said resources will be provided to help with the transition. "We are ready to support you in forming community-based groups that can access government funding and development initiatives. Let us work together to find sustainable alternatives," said Josephat Murangira, the Senior Community Development Officer for Ibanda Municipality.

