Revolutionary farming technique may have solved one of agriculture's toughest challenges: 'A historic step towards the future'

The results were a surprisingly healthy crop, produced with a fraction of the usual water.

A pioneering farming experiment in drought-stricken Chile may have just cracked one of agriculture's biggest challenges: growing rice with less water.

In a first-of-its-kind trial, researchers at Chile's Austral University and local farmers have successfully cultivated rice using a technique called "Jaspe" straining, without flooding the fields.

The Jaspe strain consists of "spacing the seedlings further apart in enriched soil, and watering only sporadically to build a more resilient root system," according to an article by Phys.org.

Typically, rice requires an enormous amount of water to grow, which becomes a major problem in places like Chile, where a megadrought has persisted for over a decade.

By shifting away from traditional methods of growth, which require an enormous amount of water, the Jaspe strain could offer a lifeline to farmers in regions where every drop counts.

"Irrigating rather than flooding rice fields is a historic step towards the future," said Javier Munoz, an early user of the Jaspe strain.

FROM OUR PARTNER Can't afford solar panels? Here's how to get them without paying for purchase or installation Palmetto's revolutionary LightReach program gives you all the benefits of solar power without the upfront costs. LightReach lets you lease solar panels with no money down, making it easier than ever to lock in energy savings. Palmetto assumes all risk and responsibility for the panels you lease, which means you'll get reliable performance without unforeseen costs. To get started, just answer a few basic questions about your home and learn how much you can save. Learn more

The results were a surprisingly healthy crop, produced with a fraction of the usual water.

"Using Jaspe in combination with a growing method that requires only intermittent watering cut the Munoz family's water consumption in half in a country that has for generations cultivated rice in flooded fields, or paddies," according to the article.

"Rice cultivation in flooded paddies crawling with microorganisms is responsible for about 10% of human-caused methane emissions," according to the United Nations Food and Agriculture Organization.

For everyday people, this type of innovation could mean more stable food prices, better access to nutritious staples like rice, and cleaner air and water, especially in communities hit hardest by pollution and climate stress.

Reducing methane and water waste in farming helps lower the environmental impact of our food, creating ripple effects that benefit everyone. It's a step toward cleaning up the agriculture industry.

In a world where climate pressures are mounting and freshwater is running low, Jaspe offers something we can all root for: a more sustainable future, one resilient rice plant at a time.

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more and waste less, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.