Residents outraged over government's controversial plan to convert millions of acres of land for different use: 'If we look at what's happening...'

The Indonesian government has come up with a plan to turn acres of forest into food and energy estates, which it says will rehabilitate degraded forestland, shore up food stability, and prevent deforestation.

However, critics and environmental groups are concerned about the plan, specifically the part that involves millions of acres of protected forestland. They say that creating food and energy estates there would cause degradation, deforestation, and a loss of biodiversity, according to Mongabay.

What's happening?

The plan to convert forests into food and energy estates involves 50 million acres of forestland, with 5.7 million labeled as protected. However, under current law, protected forests are designated as such to safeguard watersheds and preserve biodiversity.

Using these protected lands to mine for energy or conduct agroforestry is normally restricted or prohibited in an effort to prevent deforestation. According to data from 2022, only 81.7% of Indonesia's protected forests remain intact, so opening them up to potential deforestation is a problem.

This isn't Indonesia's first attempt at agroforestry, either, and some of these attempts have had disastrous results. One such example is the Merauke Integrated Food and Energy Estate project, which began in the 2010s and is still ongoing today; it has caused deforestation and social conflicts with indigenous peoples.

Mongabay quoted the country director of Greenpeace Indonesia, Leonard Simanjuntak, who said: "So if we look at what's happening in Merauke, it means that there's surely going to be deforestation."

Why is deforestation concerning?

The forests of Indonesia play a vital role in keeping the planet cool. Because the country has the third-largest area of tropical forests globally, according to Mongabay, the forests store massive amounts of carbon. When deforestation occurs, carbon — a heat-trapping gas — is released into the atmosphere.

Deforestation can also cause soil erosion, which can lead to fertile farmland disappearing and contribute to global food instability. When forests get cleared for agroforestry, there comes a risk that this new farming land will only be viable for a few years before being depleted.

Meanwhile, the loss of biodiversity can result in the loss of animal, plant, and insect species.

What's being done about deforestation?

While there are no quick and easy solutions for deforestation, steps have been and continue to be taken to prevent it.

Corporations have made strides to prevent deforestation by implementing "zero deforestation" policies or increasing the amount of recycled wood and wood products they use.

Communities can help by protecting land rights and collecting revenue from carbon credit sales to reinvest in their area.

Individuals can also make a difference when it comes to preventing deforestation by using recycled wood products when available.

