Researchers raise concerns after making unsettling discovery about tiny ocean creatures: 'Important new evidence'

Tire particles have been a known pollutant for over 50 years, but new research shows the true extent of the problem, highlighting how microscopic particles from car tires are sticking to and being ingested by a vital marine species.

What's happening?

Oceanographic magazine reported this week on new research focused on a tiny crustacean called Corophium volutator. This species is important to food webs in estuaries — where rivers meet the sea — but the findings could have implications even beyond our estuaries.

The study, led by Charlotte Woodhouse at Plymouth Marine Laboratory and the University of Exeter, showed how tire particles can stick to the animals' bodies, potentially impacting their ability to move and eat. These particles are also ingested by the crustaceans and found in their feces.

"This research provides important new evidence of how benthic [seafloor-dwelling] organisms are directly exposed to tyre pollution in estuarine and coastal ecosystems," Woodhouse said, per Oceanographic magazine.

Findings extend beyond these tiny critters, though. The particles themselves are primarily under 64 microns, which is about the width of a human hair, meaning they may be small enough to move past the digestive systems and deeper into the bodies of Corophium volutator, which are then eaten by fish and birds.

These pollutants can then travel through the estuarine food web and even make their way onto our own dinner plates.

Why is tire pollution important?

Microplastics are minuscule pieces of plastic, and the tiny particles formed through the wearing of car tires on roads are a prime example. These particles, made up of synthetic and natural rubber, industrial chemicals, and more, are widespread in our waterways, and particularly in estuaries.

Research has shown that microplastics are already infiltrating our food, homes, and bodies, with the potential to impact gut health and increase the risk of illnesses. Other studies suggest exposure to these tiny plastic pieces can impact the nervous system, kidney disease, and even reproduction.

Outside of potential impacts to human health, tire pollution could impact food chains, leading to negative consequences for fisheries and the people who depend on them for food and prosperity.

What can I do about tire pollution?

Previous research is limited on tire pollutants, so not much is known about what can be done to prevent it, though solutions most likely include actions by tire manufacturers, vehicle manufacturers, and governments.

One method is reducing vehicle weight, which some automakers are working on through approaches like lighter batteries on electric vehicles, and EVs and hybrids with regenerative braking are known to reduce brake pad pollution by as much as 83%.

As far as individual action goes, not oscillating speeds erratically can help, as can reducing driving time in general — whether it be through cycling, walking, train, or other public transit options. Avoiding unnecessary car travel can reduce air pollution and the impact those gases have toward increasing global temperatures by trapping in heat in the atmosphere.

And of course, as the study indicated, ensuring proper disposal of used tires is critical for avoiding unnecessary solid waste pollution and the impact that can have on the environment.

