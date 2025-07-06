Scientists make concerning discoveries while studying mice guts: 'Took a turn for the worse'

Microplastics have infiltrated our bodies, including our brains and blood, and now one new study asserts that they could be wreaking havoc on our guts.

What happened?

The research, summarized on Science Alert, found that the smallest type of microplastics, nanoplastics, led to changes in protein production, gene activity, bacteria levels, and the microRNA coding inside cells when fed to mice.

"Overall, the integrity and health of the guts of the mice took a turn for the worse," Science Alert wrote.

For instance, the beneficial bacteria Lactobacillus decreased while a potentially harmful one, Ruminococcaceae, increased. And two proteins that normally seal and protect the gut became less abundant.

"Given the current limitations in nanoplastic detection technologies and the uncertainties associated with extrapolating animal model results to humans, continued research is critical to accurately evaluate the potential long-term health effects of nanoplastics in humans," immunologist Yueh-Hsia Luo, who wasn't involved in the study, told the site.

Why is this study important?

We already know that microplastics are accumulating inside our bodies. One study, for example, found them in all 23 semen samples examined. Another piece of research discovered that we can absorb microplastics directly into our brains as we breathe.

Meanwhile, this new study adds to a body of research investigating the effects of microplastic exposure. For instance, one study on pigs suggested that these tiny plastic pieces can affect the functioning of the nervous system connected to digestion. Another paper found a link between microplastics and chronic kidney disease in mice.

What's being done about microplastics?

Although we are already exposed to microplastics through our air, water, soil, and food, we can help limit the number of new ones entering the environment by reducing our plastic use.

You can help by reducing your dependence on plastic. For instance, invest in a reusable water bottle and shopping bag, and bring your own to-go containers when you dine out.

Meanwhile, one group of researchers has found a way to remove microplastics from farm soil using a type of processed farm waste, and scientists are also working on ways to remove them from our water.

