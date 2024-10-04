4 more myths about EVs debunked — from braking to towing and everything in between

Myth No. 11: EVs are so heavy they're dangerous

The claim: Our aging highway infrastructure simply can't cope with the added stress of super-heavy EVs on the roads and bridges. And their weight makes them much more dangerous in collisions.

The truth: On average, an EV does weigh more than its ICE counterpart: The battery alone can come in at around 1,000 pounds. One of the heaviest EVs on the road is the GMC Hummer EV SUV, weighing in at just over 9,000 pounds, while a more normal Tesla Model 3 weighs around 3,900 pounds.

But that's not to say ICE SUVs are all lightweight. The heaviest Range Rover model tips the scales at over 7,500 pounds. In general, all cars are getting heavier — the average weight in the USA has increased from 3,400 to 4,300 pounds over the past 30 years, as Axios reported.

Weight does carry implications for collision damage and stopping distances. In fact, according to one study, the probability of a fatality increases by 47% for every 1,000 pounds of additional vehicle weight — and that applies to all cars.

As for the claim that EVs are too heavy for highways and parking garages, this isn't a factor if those structures are well maintained and built to handle traditional bigger vehicles like the Range Rover. Considering there are only three or four million EVs on the road in the U.S., it seems much more likely that heavy trucks or gas cars would be the factor that tips the scales, and as battery technology improves, manufacturers are pushing to make them lighter as one way of increasing driving range.