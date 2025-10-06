Traveler shares eye-opening video after riding new US high-speed rail: 'This is the nicest train I've ever seen'

"Ten out of ten, I will be doing this again."

A Florida traveler's video documenting her first trip on Brightline's Miami-to-Orlando route has captured attention online, showing the high-speed passenger train service that connects large cities across South Florida.

Brightline is a high-speed passenger rail service that runs in South Florida, an alternative to driving or flying between Miami, Fort Lauderdale, West Palm Beach, and Orlando. The service launched its Miami-to-Orlando route in 2023, cutting travel time between the two cities to about three hours. Trains achieve speeds up to 125 miles per hour on certain stretches of track.

TikTok user Paris Youngg (@parisyoungg) walked viewers through her trip, starting at the Miami station. After passing through security, she found a full bar where passengers can relax before boarding.

The seating on the train impressed her. "The seats are very spacious, very roomy, lotta leg room. I'm tall. I'm 5'8''. And I had space. So trust, you'll be fine," Youngg said in her video.

She praised the restroom facilities, noting they were clean and nicer than expected.

For travelers, Brightline is a comfortable way to move between Florida cities that eliminates the hassle of dealing with highway traffic or the airport. The train runs on a predictable schedule. Passengers can work or relax during the journey instead of focusing on driving.

If you're traveling between major Florida cities, the train is a stress-free option that gets you to your destination without the fatigue of a long drive.

Taking the train instead of driving or flying also reduces your carbon footprint. Trains produce fewer planet-warming gases per passenger mile compared to cars and planes.

Youngg gave the experience her full endorsement. "Ten out of ten, I will be doing this again," she said.

The video struck a chord with viewers. "This is the nicest train I've ever seen!!" one commenter wrote.

