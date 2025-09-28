As temperatures cool and people head to the woods to enjoy autumn's color-changing leaves, health officials are warning would-be hikers of an increased risk of tick-borne illnesses.

What's happening?

A report from Local 12 in Cincinnati highlighted the dangers of tick bites, identifiable by a bull's-eye and redness around the bite.

Hamilton County Public Health Director of Environmental Health Jeremy Hessel told the outlet, "Making sure you get that tick out of your skin as soon as possible is key," explaining you need to get the tick removed within 24 hours to reduce the risk of disease.

Ticks carry illnesses like Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, among other infection risks, and Local 12 said that, in Ohio alone, there has been an increase in tick-related illnesses over the past decade. The numbers have jumped from double digits to over 2,000 annually, part of an annual trend.

Why are increased tick bites important?

The increase in ticks and their bites can be attributed to rising global temperatures, according to the EPA. According to the agency, ticks' range has expanded over the years, increasing their range into colder areas and higher altitudes where they previously hadn't been able to survive.

Apart from Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain spotted fever, ticks have also been associated with an increase in alpha-gal syndrome. Alpha-gal syndrome can lead to an allergy to meat, dairy, or other products made from mammals.

It's not just tick-borne illnesses that are a threat as the planet continues to warm. Mosquitoes, fleas, and other pests have a greater opportunity to spread illnesses with increased temperatures and humidity, according to the CDC.

What's being done about tick bites?

To prevent tick bites, experts recommend products containing permethrin, DEET, picaridin, and oil of eucalyptus, and do tick checks as soon as you're done hiking. If you are bitten and the tick has been on for several hours or longer, it's recommended you seek medical care, especially if the site becomes engorged or you develop a rash.

On a grander scale, reducing reliance on resources like dirty energy that create planet-warming gases is helpful, as is participating in recycling and opting to cut things like meat and dairy from your diet (a surprising source of gases like methane).

