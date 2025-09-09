Officials issue warning after finding deadly disease in new region for first time: 'Monitoring it closely'

"Unfortunately, it showed up a bit earlier than expected."

Quebec officials have sounded the alarm after discovering the Canadian province's first case of Rocky Mountain spotted fever, a tick-borne disease.

What's happening?

"We are aware of the situation and are monitoring it closely to obtain more information about the presence of this disease in Quebec," a Health Ministry representative told The Gazette.



"In the meantime, the best way to protect yourself against ticks is to avoid being bitten by taking preventive measures."

The Montreal-based news site explained that the disease is more commonly found in southern locations of the United States, but it has recently made its way up to Canada thanks to rising global temperatures.

"We knew that this bacterium (Rickettsia rickettsiae) would arrive in the coming years, but unfortunately, it showed up a bit earlier than expected," Dr. Alex Carignan, a microbiologist and infectious diseases specialist at the CIUSSS de l'Estrie, said on X, per The Gazette.

Why is this news concerning?

Rocky Mountain fever isn't the only tick-borne illness strengthening its grip in more northern areas of the continent.

In fact, one study found that Lyme disease risk doubled in Quebec and tripled in Manitoba between 2000 and 2015.

Warmer temperatures are also helping these diseases spread further West to places like Montana, where a Lyme-disease-carrying tick was discovered on a pet dog, an anomaly for the state.

Rocky Mountain fever and Lyme disease are both potentially debilitating and fatal if not treated promptly.

What's being done about tick-borne diseases?

One of the most important things people can do to protect themselves from tick-borne diseases is to avoid getting bitten.

Wearing long sleeves and pants and mosquito repellent can help, according to The Gazette. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also encourages people to walk in the middle of trails and to spray clothing with insecticide containing 0.5% permethrin.

Meanwhile, there are a number of medicines on the market that kill ticks that have bitten dogs before they can spread Lyme disease. And now, scientists are working on a new tick-repelling drug for humans that works similarly to the chewable tablets given to dogs.

