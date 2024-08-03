If untreated, Lyme disease can cause joint, cardiovascular, and neurological problems, according to the CDC.

Certain areas of the United States experience higher rates of Lyme disease than others, and officials say the illness may be seriously underreported.

What's happening?

Cases of the illness skyrocketed in 2022 after the coronavirus pandemic led to two years of down numbers, and more than 625,000 people may be infected each year, as USA Today detailed.

People in the Mid-Atlantic and New England are especially susceptible to blacklegged ticks, which carry bacteria that cause Lyme disease. As much as 50% of the arachnids in high-risk areas can cause the infection, according to the outlet.

Rising global temperatures are allowing ticks to expand their ranges, leading to more contact with humans and therefore more reported cases of the disease. In 2022, 62,551 incidences were documented, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

"The number of people who have contracted the often hard-to-diagnose illness could be as much as 10 times higher than reported cases," USA Today noted.

The paper cited the Environmental Protection Agency, which stated that deer ticks "thrive in areas with at least 85% humidity" and are more active when temperatures surpass 45 degrees Fahrenheit.

"Thus, warming temperatures associated with climate change are projected to increase the range of suitable tick habitat," per the EPA.

Why is Lyme disease incidence important?

If untreated, Lyme disease can cause joint, cardiovascular, and neurological problems, according to the CDC. Initial symptoms of infection include fever, headache, fatigue, and a rash called erythema migrans, which resembles a bull's eye.

Other tick-borne diseases, including babesiosis, are similarly problematic and, in the bigger picture, caused by our reliance on pollution-producing dirty energy, which is driving the warming of the planet.

As such, certain species are proliferating beyond their usual habitats, while others are suffering from shrinking habitable regions.

The continued adoption of renewable energy such as wind and solar is important, but so too is the desire of corporations and governments to meet the challenge. Individuals can do all they want to ensure a cleaner future, but the big-time players will decide whether we're successful.

What's being done about ticks?

The best way to prevent Lyme disease is to avoid getting bitten by a tick. The CDC details that the critters prefer grassy, bushy, and wooded areas and also live on animals. Walk in the middle of trails and spray your footwear, clothing, and camping gear with insecticide that includes 0.5% permethrin.

Check your attire, possessions, and pets for ticks when you come inside, and immediately shower. The pests can be found on your body as well, so you should examine everywhere, paying particular attention to the underarms, ears, belly button, and waist, as well as behind the knees, in hair, and between legs.

It usually takes 24 hours for a tick to transmit the Lyme-causing bacterium, so this greatly reduces the chances of becoming infected.

