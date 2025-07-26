  • Outdoors Outdoors

Tesla owner shares experiences from first EV camping trip: 'What a great setup'

by Simon Sage
Photo Credit: Reddit

A Tesla owner shared their load-out for their first camping experience with an electric vehicle.

"I spent two nights camping in my Tesla Model Y in the UK with the Tentsla tent. It was a great experience, being able to switch the heating on to beat the chill in the morning was amazing," they wrote on the r/ElectricVehicles subreddit. "We managed to get a flat bed by removing the rear bench despite some people saying that it does not make a difference."

Photo Credit: Reddit
Photo Credit: Reddit

They went on to list the equipment they used, including a mattress, mounts, and even a mini-fridge. The air mattress is a relatively new item sold directly by Tesla to fit within Model Y vehicles. It's apparently "quite hard but very supportive," especially when the rear bench is removed to keep the mattress perfectly flat.

Teslas aren't the only EVs that are great for camping. Rivian owners have expressed a good experience, too. Kia has even toyed with a concept EV tailor-built for car camping, known as the WKNDR.

Full-blown electric camper vans are also popping up. One has solar panels mounted on the roof, while another company has created an all-electric RV.

It's natural for EV owners to have an appreciation for the outdoors. Switching away from gas cars means avoiding the production of atmospheric pollution while driving that is ravaging ecosystems by exacerbating destructive weather patterns, such as floods and droughts.

Watch now: Does clean energy really cause blackouts?

Light-duty vehicles contribute quite a lot of harmful carbon pollution that heats and acidifies oceans, too. Even when taking manufacturing pollution into account, EVs come out ahead of gas cars in terms of being planet-friendly.

The Reddit community was impressed by the Tesla Model Y camping setup and was thankful for the smattering of product reviews.

"Man that looks dialed!" said one community member.

"What a great setup! Hope you had an amazing time," said another.

x