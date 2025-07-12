Rivian unveils new electric SUV with incredible off-road performance: 'Ultimate Swiss army knife'

New off-road tires really take the vehicle to the next level.

The new 2025 Rivian R1S is an all-electric, seven-seat SUV that makes EV driving versatile and, in one test-driver's case, extremely outdoors-ready.

CleanTechnica took car reviewing to the next level, with writer Kyle Fields taking the updated SUV — which has a new tri-motor with a Max pack 141 kWh (kilo-watt hours) battery — on a road trip for eight full days.

Making your next car an EV comes with all kinds of consumer benefits. Not only will you avoid pesky fluid changes like oil or gas — which produce toxic dirty fuels that seep into the environment — but increasing options like Rivian's make EVs suitable for a wide range of lifestyles.

A major highlight of Fields' trip in the R1S was the SUV's camping capabilities. He threw an air mattress in the back and enjoyed a lovely view of a national forest before hitting the hay.

"Enabling Camp Mode allows the Rivian to maintain whatever temperature you set throughout the night. It also gives you the option to keep the outlets on," Fields wrote.

Some other highlights of the vehicle included approximately 371 miles of driving range per charge, with the onboard computer inputting charging spots into the navigation automatically. Fields also praised Rivian's advanced driver-assistance system and Enhanced Highway Assist, both of which improve driver safety.

While common pushback on EV driving includes the necessary mining for lithium batteries, the annual minerals needed for the clean energy transition is roughly 30 million tons versus the approximately 16.5 billion tons of dirty fuels already being mined every year. Plus, unlike those dirty fuels, the minerals can be reused.

Overall, Fields praised the new Rivian R1S, noting that the new off-road tires really take the vehicle to the next level.

"All told, the Rivian R1S is the ultimate Swiss army knife for modern urban adventures," Fields concluded.

To make your EV experience all the more eco-friendly and affordable, home solar panels can be cheaper and more reliable than using the grid to charge your vehicle. While navigating the installation process can be tricky, EnergySage makes it easy to compare quotes from vetted local installers and could save you up to $10,000.

