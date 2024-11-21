Kia unveils new models with surprising off-road capabilities — here's how it could upend the industry

Who wouldn't want a quieter, smoother ride while camping under the stars?

Kia just dropped two new EVs for all the adventure lovers out there: the Kia EV9 ADVNTR and the PV5 WKNDR. As reported by Inside EVs, both debuted at the SEMA Show, and they're redefining what an electric vehicle can do, taking EVs off the beaten path and into the wilderness.

The EV9 ADVNTR isn't just an off-road-ready SUV; it's packed with features for adventurous drivers. With a lifted suspension, oversized off-road tires, and added roof storage, this vehicle is made for outdoor excursions where a smooth ride over tough terrain is a must.

It's a zero-emission SUV that's just as comfortable on backcountry roads as it is on city streets, perfect for eco-conscious explorers looking to reduce their footprint without giving up adventure.

Alongside the EV9, Kia also unveiled the PV5 WKNDR, another concept that brings a fresh take on the EV van. Dubbed a "Swiss Army Knife on wheels" by Kia, this model is all about flexibility: it's equipped with a modular interior that can adapt to the needs of travelers and campers alike.









There's "Gear Head" storage, designed to function as either a pantry or gear holder, which is perfect for extended trips and carrying extra essentials. Its solar panels and hydro turbine wheels are an eco-friendly bonus, enabling recharging in off-grid locations, which means longer, more sustainable adventures for eco-conscious travelers.

But these EVs offer more than just convenient features. While EV batteries require significant mining of materials, electric vehicles still have a far smaller environmental impact than traditional gas-powered cars, cutting down on emissions and fossil fuel dependency.

Gas-powered vehicles emit over five tons of carbon pollution per year, while EVs produce no tailpipe emissions, providing cleaner air with every trip.

Thinking more broadly, although we'll need to mine around 30 million tons of minerals annually for clean energy, this pales in comparison to the 16.5 billion tons of fossil fuels dug up each year.

Beyond their environmental benefits, EVs are also easier on your wallet. On average, EV owners spend 60% less on fuel each year than those driving comparable gas-powered cars, thanks to the lower cost of electricity and improved efficiency.

EVs also require less maintenance — think fewer oil changes and fewer parts that wear down — meaning they can be half as expensive to maintain and repair as gas vehicles.

Kia's ADVNTR and WKNDR models showcase how sustainable design can enhance even the most adventurous lifestyles. And let's be real — who wouldn't want a quieter, smoother ride while camping under the stars?

