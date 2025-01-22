Tesla-donated Cybertrucks aid California wildfire first responders in unexpected way: 'They have been vital to our operations'

"Utilized as battery banks at the station until power is restored."

Los Angeles has begun the recovery process after a series of devastating wildfires. Power outages have left some first responders in the dark, but community members and organizations are stepping up to help.

In an Instagram post, the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team (@altadenamountainrescue) thanked Tesla for its Cybertruck donation. The post said the electric vehicles would be "utilized as battery banks at the station until power is restored. This will greatly help the team to power radios, computers and lights as we work into the dark."

"They have been vital to our operations in providing necessary power to our HQ and Command Post," they added in the comments section.

Beyond the cost savings typically associated with EVs, the Altadena Mountain Rescue Team's use of the donated Cybertrucks highlights a vital feature of having a battery parked in your driveway.

The Cybertruck's Powershare feature can charge another electric vehicle and even power a home for over three days during an outage.

Ford and General Motors have launched similar features on their electric vehicles.

TCD NEWSLETTER Your personal guide to a cleaner, cooler future

With the uptick in extreme weather events, backup power-generating capabilities like these can be lifesaving in an emergency.

Traditional dirty energy generators are noisy and burn costly fuel, which releases harmful gases into the air, contributing to air pollution and a rising global temperature. EV batteries can provide enough power for a home, all while running silently and without releasing heat-trapping air pollution, making them a cost-friendly option that's cleaner and healthier for our environment.

If the versatility of owning a mobile battery wasn't intriguing enough, EVs are more affordable and easier to purchase than ever, making this a good time to consider the switch.

"Class act, so happy they did that," one commenter said on the Instagram post.

"This is fabulous!" another said. "It is almost impossible to run any office in the dark, without power. Working to save lives, aid the community and restore order requires a level of communication that only electricity can provide."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.