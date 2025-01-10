Here are the best ways to help victims of the Southern California wildfires

Come Thursday morning, the Office of Emergency Management had nearly 180,000 L.A. residents under evacuation orders.

What started as a brush fire on Tuesday rapidly turned into devastation in Los Angeles, and the situation grew more dire by the end of Wednesday as four other fires broke out in the area.

As firefighters work to contain the blazes, many area residents have an immediate need for shelter and food, while others have turned their eyes to the herculean recovery process. Time magazine's website has already spotlighted a number of organizations that are stepping in, and if you're able to donate or even volunteer, those orgs — listed below — could use your support.

What's happening in Los Angeles?

Fueled by Santa Ana winds reaching up to 100 miles per hour, the brushfire grew rapidly and ripped through thousands of acres in a matter of hours, forcing residents in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood to flee for their lives. By the end of Wednesday, four other fires had broken out amid low humidity, drought conditions, and strong winds.

Come Thursday morning, the Office of Emergency Management had nearly 180,000 L.A. residents under evacuation orders, per CBS News, as well as with hundreds of thousands more standing by under evacuation warnings. At least five people have died.

With the gusty winds initially making it impossible for firefighters to mitigate the situation through the air, the Palisades Fire was 0% contained across 17,234 acres early on Thursday, according to CNN and Cal Fire. The Eaton and Sunset Fires were also uncontained, while the Hurst and Lidia were minimally contained. Millions of Southern Californians were also without power, and thousands of homes and businesses turned to ash.

Which organizations are supporting those impacted by L.A. wildfires?

California Fire Foundation Wildfire & Disaster Relief Fund

The California Fire Foundation is partnering with local fire agencies and community organizations to provide financial support, and all donations directly support victims of wildfires and other disasters in the Golden State.

GoFundMe

GoFundMe's 2025 Wildfire Relief Fund will provide cash grants to people in the United States directly impacted by wildfires. As of Thursday, around 1,800 people had donated to the pool and raised more than $135,000 of the campaign's $300,000 goal. Last year's Wildfire Relief Fund issued grants to more than 150 people across California, New Mexico, Texas, and Colorado.

California Community Foundation

California Community Foundation analyzes data from CalFire and the CDC's Social Vulnerability Index to ensure donations reach vulnerable and marginalized communities.

World Central Kitchen

The nonprofit World Central Kitchen, founded by Michelin star chef José Andrés, is mobilizing to provide meals to victims of the wildfires in Southern California. To date, WCK has served up more than 450 million nutritious meals to communities in need.

CAL FIRE Benevolent Foundation

The Cal Fire Benevolent Foundation centers its mission exclusively around the needs of firefighters and their families. It also assists burn victims and burn centers. "Donations of any amount are greatly appreciated and go towards helping real families in need," it explains.

