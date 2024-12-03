  • Home Home

Tesla Cybertruck driver shares favorite features after six years of EV ownership: 'Fully charged for the price of a couple of lollipops'

by Jenny Allison
"I don't know why anyone would ever want a gas car."

Photo Credit: TikTok

It's true that not every driver wants an electric vehicle — but for expert auto reviewer Joe Fay (@jf.okay), the choice to go electric is the best he's ever made.

"After owning an EV for the past six years, I don't know why anyone would ever want a gas car," he begins in a recent video. "With an electric car, I can just wake up in the morning, unplug my car … and when I get inside of my vehicle for the day, it is fully charged, waiting for me."

And not only is it incredibly convenient, he says, but he also enjoys a vehicle that's "fully charged for the price of a couple of lollipops."

On average, a fully charged EV can travel several hundred miles, according to the Department of Energy — a distance that, as Joe said, can take him anywhere he needs to go.




"And although it takes the majority of the night to charge a big truck like the Cybertruck, what else are you doing in the middle of the night?" he pointed out. "You're sleeping, so you might as well be charging for extremely cheap. Otherwise you're stuck going out of your way to a gas station and paying 50-plus dollars to fill up your gas car."

While electric vehicles generally have a higher initial price tag than traditional gas and diesel vehicles, these costs are almost always more than recouped, according to research by Car and Driver. 

Watch now: How easy is it really to charge an EV?

Other than the gas savings, electric vehicles also generally require significantly less maintenance than diesel cars. These savings are further compounded by the generous tax credit available through the Inflation Reduction Act, which gives EV owners up to $7,500 in rebates for making the upgrade.

And without the planet-warming emissions and pollutive fumes from burning gas, EVs are considerably safer to own — for both your own health and the planet's. They're even beneficial to have in case of emergencies. Many brands, including Tesla, are working on adapting EVs to serve as backup power sources in the case of power outages.

"We powered ours and three of our neighbors' houses, fridges, freezers, device charging stations, and CPAP machines," one EV owner posted after Hurricane Helene. "We've had power for all our own necessities for nearly three days, (even ran an AC at night) and still have 45% battery."

x