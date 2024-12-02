Driver stunned by little-known feature of Tesla Cybertruck: 'I honestly didn't think this would work'

One year after the first deliveries of the Tesla Cybertruck, owners are still learning about all its features. One that stunned Joe Fay (@jf.okay), a TikTok content creator who has an account specifically to showcase Tesla videos, was that his Cybertruck can also charge his electric Mustang.

"All I had to do was grab the charger from the Mustang and plug it into the back of the Cybertruck. Then you just get in and activate the outlets in the bed of the truck," Joe said, proceeding to turn on the outlets via the touchscreen monitor on the dashboard.

In the caption, Joe noted, "I honestly didn't think this would work."

This feature is what Tesla calls Powershare, a feature that is only available with the Cybertruck. According to Tesla, "the [Cybertrucks] equipped with Powershare technology have onboard electronics that unlock your battery's ability to provide power whenever you need it, wherever you are."









The Cybertruck's Powershare capability is impressive.

It can do small tasks, from charging your devices and power tools to providing power for your home for three days or more during a power outage. This possibility is becoming more and more important as increasingly extreme weather continues to cause long outages in communities across the world. The best part is that the Powershare feature operates with no noise or harmful air pollution.

"I'm in shock," one commenter noted, while another person said, "What a nice hack."

Using an electric vehicle is also a big money saver, especially if gas prices are high in your area. The average cost to charge an electric vehicle by plugging it into an outlet in your home ranges from $9 to $20 — a significant difference compared to the $50-plus it costs to fill a gas-powered vehicle, according to Lectron.

Tesla is soon going to be rolling out other exciting features, including an adaptive headlight feature as well as blind spot monitoring when the car is parked or idle. With other features such as indoor LED lighting and the widest windshield on any production vehicle, it's likely a lot of excited fans are going to take the plunge and make their next car an EV.

