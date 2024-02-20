Tesla Cybertruck can now power your home in case of an outage — though it may come at a cost

“If you could use your EV in lieu of backup batteries for a PV system, the market for this could be decent.”

Instead of reaching for the candles in a power outage, some Cybertruck owners might soon be plugging in the all-electric vehicle.

According to Electrek, the Cybertruck has bi-directional charging capabilities, meaning it can work as essentially a huge electric power bank should your home lose power in a storm or local blackout.

It’s all possible courtesy of Tesla’s new Powershare product, though the function has not yet been enabled for existing customers.

The company is reportedly sending out surveys to buyers to determine levels of eligibility. When the product is released, owners of a Tesla Powerwall — the company’s home energy storage solution — will have the necessary hardware to use it. But Tesla’s Universal Wall Connector and a Gateway should allow access, according to Electrek, while a Powershare Mobile Connector has also been revealed.

Enabling the vehicle to power your home might come at a cost for some Cybertruck owners, though. Electrek reported that owners of all-wheel drive Cybertrucks will have to pay for installation, while customers who have the top-of-the-range Cyberbeast will get the cost of installation, around $4,000, rebated.

However, even for those who bought the latter, installation costs vary depending on a property’s power system.

JOIN OUR NEWSLETTER Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

It seems like a smart idea, even if it isn’t used on a regular basis. With storms becoming more intense as a result of global heating, the possibility of more frequent power outages increases.

The Cybertruck produces zero tailpipe pollution while on the road, which is helping to reduce the production of planet-warming gases from personal vehicles. But if it can be used as a power source at home as well, it will also reduce the need for dirty-fuel-powered generators in emergency situations, too.

“This could be a great marketing tool for Tesla (or other) EVs,” one commenter on Electrek said. “If you could use your EV in lieu of backup batteries for a PV system, the market for this could be decent.”

Join our free newsletter for cool news and actionable info that makes it easy to help yourself while helping the planet.