Farmer shares video after simple project transforms his land: 'Incredible to see your results'

"You are what farmers should be."

What looks like a simple ditch in a pasture is actually a powerful tool for protecting the land.

No one knows this better than Laurence Manchee of Keela Permaculture Farm, who recently detailed why he dug swales in his field as a way to prevent water runoff and topsoil erosion.

In a YouTube video, Manchee explained that swales are essentially ditches along the natural contour lines of land that catch water and spread it around the field naturally. These ditches capture and slow rainwater runoff, allowing it to soak into the ground instead of flooding a given area. Swales can also spread the water uphill and store the water in the ground.

"The water sinks into the ground, getting more water in the landscape," Manchee said in the video. "Before these, the water would just rush down the middle of the field, taking the topsoil with it, and the water would disappear into the stream and off the land."

Swales are low-cost, environmentally minded solutions that help farmers adapt to extreme weather events — like heavier rain and hotter, drier conditions — driven by human-caused climate shifts.

As Manchee explained, swales help to recharge groundwater, reduce erosion, and limit pollution flowing into rivers and oceans. Swales can also help reduce the risk of drought by storing more water locally. Plus, they help support the healthy, lush habitats essential for biodiversity.

FROM OUR PARTNER Save $10,000 on solar panels without even sharing your phone number Want to go solar but not sure who to trust? EnergySage has your back with free and transparent quotes from fully vetted providers that can help you save as much as $10k on installation. To get started, just answer a few questions about your home — no phone number required. Within a day or two, EnergySage will email you the best local options for your needs, and their expert advisers can help you compare quotes and pick a winner. Get Started

Swales are a textbook example of permaculture, a sustainable design approach that focuses on working with nature rather than against it.

By following permaculture principles, we can design farms, gardens, and entire communities that function more like natural ecosystems. And this approach makes it possible to produce food and use resources more responsibly — in ways that are sustainable and beneficial for both people and the planet.

The video didn't just showcase an impressive example of permaculture; it also gained praise from viewers happy to see responsible land stewardship in action.

"There are still good and smart people out there," one viewer wrote.

Another added, "Incredible to see your results."

A third commenter summed up the general sentiment of viewers: "I love to see responsible management of the environment. You are what farmers should be."

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.