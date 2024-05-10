Homeowner shares before-and-after photos after creating urban oasis in backyard: 'You're living the dream'

A barren yard in the desert has been transformed into a beautiful garden, even at over 100 degrees Fahrenheit.

In a post on the subreddit r/Permaculture, a Redditor shared photos of their yard's transformation using permaculture. The idea is to use plants and agriculture that work with the local environment instead of against it. The post is getting attention because of the significant transformation and how unbelievable it is that a garden like this could exist in the desert, especially in the summer.

Photo Credit: Reddit

Photo Credit: Reddit

"Urban permaculture from scratch, done almost entirely myself," wrote the OP. "How it started vs. how it's going, 3.5 years later. You can accomplish a lot with permaculture, even in the desert with +110°F summers!"

The first photo shows a sparse yard with two olive trees and several other trees. Click over to the next photo, rich with plants, including flowers, fruits, herbs, beans, and a cactus. The final image is captioned, "My little 1700sqft paradise."

The biggest benefit to installing a native-plant lawn is the money you'll save because you can use less water, fertilizer, and pesticides. That also means less maintenance on the lawn. That means you can spend more time enjoying your creation than maintaining it.

Your beautiful garden will also create better air quality by absorbing polluting gases.

Join our newsletter Good news, green hacks, and the latest cool clean tech — straight to your inbox every week!

Another benefit of using permaculture is that it helps pollinators flourish. These insects, such as bees, carry pollen from flower to flower, increasing crops produced for humans.

If you want to try this trend, revamping your yard doesn't have to be complicated. Native plants are a good option since they have adapted to that environment. Clover is a good grass alternative because it can survive during dry conditions and doesn't require fertilizer or mowing. Buffalo grass, native to the Central Plains states, is similar because it also doesn't need much mowing or fertilizer.

In addition, xeriscaping is a great option if you want a low-maintenance lawn. This includes plants that only require rainwater, including perennials native to your area, Mediterranean plants, and succulents. It also includes gravel gardens, mulch, and pavers.

One commentator wrote, "This looks like a lovely place to walk through and harvest some goodies for the evening meal or to sit in the cooler evenings."

Another one said, "You're living the dream and crushing it."

Join our free newsletter for easy tips to save more, waste less, and help yourself while helping the planet.