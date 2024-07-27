Infrastructure expert shares 'beautiful' footage of impressive water absorption landscaping in action: 'Love this'

Rain gardens not only prevent flooding but also prevent runoff from polluting waterways.

An infrastructure expert showed off an impressive landscaping feature that kept their family's property from being inundated during rainfall events.

Everyday Engineering (@everydayengineering) published a video of a rain garden that wrapped around a deck.

They showed off the system, which included flood- and drought-tolerant plants, a downspout, and a stone swale.

"The stones are about a foot deep here, so that provides some extra storage capacity for the water before it reaches the ponding area," they said, providing a tight shot of the arrangement.

They then showed rain coming down, pooling in one area, and the aftermath.

"Once the stone area is fully saturated, the water will begin to fill up the pond," they explained. "This rainwater used to just flow into the storm drain system, but now it's being used to water these plants and be given time to infiltrate back into the ground."

Thirty minutes later, the rain garden had drained. The stones were still wet, but the water had soaked into the earth as intended.

The more diverse your garden, the more beneficial it will be. Pollinators, birds, and other wildlife are attracted to variety, and such aesthetic setups can even raise your property values.

Maintenance requirements are low and include weeding and debris removal after storms. Like with most garden spaces, you should add mulch annually.

So, protecting your home from increasingly frequent and severe rainfall events will save you money. If you don't have room or the desire to create a rain garden, try a rain barrel, which provides similar benefits and could be even better for your water bill.

"Wow! It's so beautiful, too!" one commenter said.

Another wrote: "Love this! Wanna do my own, but looks expensive. How much did it run ya?"

The creator said it cost $100 to $200, while another user noted some counties and citieswill pay for homeowners to install rain gardens.

