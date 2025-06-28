Gardener reveals self-sustaining method for growing more food per square foot: 'I love this so much'

There's gardening, and then there's letting nature do most of the work. Welcome to the food forest.

Angela of the thearcadiaprojectnj (@thearcadiaprojectnj) demonstrates in a video on TikTok the power of a permaculture food forest, a layered, self-sustaining system that maximizes yield.

The scoop

Angela shows various clips of a vast meadow of sprawling greenery and trees. Taking a closer look behind the leaves and vines, there are a lot of fruits and vegetables growing — some "things I planted, things that have been here a very long time."

Angela says that plants have the ability to grow up, around, through, and pack themselves densely, making a permaculture food forest the most efficient way to farm crops compared to any conventional method.

"In these spaces here, I'm growing corn, green beans, gourds of all types, pumpkins, blackberries, wine berries, and this is all growing up and around," Angela says. She indicates that all the crops grow around the various trees she has in the food forest, including English walnut.

How does it work? The "food forest" method efficiently uses light, water, and soil nutrients. Trees improve soil structure and moisture retention, while groundcover and mulch suppress weeds, retain moisture, and reduce maintenance for gardeners. The synergy between layers also enhances pest resistance and yields, ultimately producing more food per square foot than traditional planting.

How it's helping

A well-designed food forest offers significant ecological benefits. It aids soil regeneration, conserves water, and provides habitat for pollinators, birds, and even beneficial insects. By planting native plant species, gardeners also nurture local biodiversity, which is incredibly helpful in preventing runoff and erosion.

Gardening with food forests also helps cut grocery bills. Once established, many perennials and nitrogen-fixing plants require minimal inputs, with no expensive fertilizers or pesticides. Over time, this system becomes rather self-sustaining, reducing the need for store-bought produce and thereby shrinking your food expenses.

"When harnessed properly, the power of the permaculture food forest can give you more yield," Angela says.

What everyone's saying

Viewers were in awe of the food forest, and many asked for advice on how to start one of their own.

One said: "Great idea, you get food, animals get food, and it's pretty."

"I love this so much," one commenter said.

"This is probably what life was like before any type of industrial development," another person noted.

In a world where convenience often comes at a cost, the food forest offers a hopeful alternative: a self-sustaining ecosystem that feeds both people and the planet. Angela's food forest isn't just a garden; it's a glimpse into a more abundant way of living.

