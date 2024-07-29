Officials issue PSA after making 'distressing' discovery in national nature reserve: 'It needs to stop'

Gregynog Hall is a 750-acre estate and nature reserve in Wales, open for public enjoyment and featuring "one of Wales' most important areas of ancient parkland and wood pasture habitats," according to its website. Unfortunately, a visitor recently decided to disrespect the reserve and deliberately destroyed an ancient tree on the grounds.

The Gregynog staff posted a photo of the tree on Instagram. "This is not ok!" they wrote in the caption. "Over the weekend someone has removed the bark from one of the birch trees at Gregynog on our main drive. … The vandalised tree will almost certainly die. Others nearby have also been hacked at."

It also shared that "over the past few weeks we have removed several rope swings, wooden blocks screwed into trees, and left ramps and jumps on our footpaths."

In conclusion, it wrote: "Gregynog is run by a charity and our grounds are open for everyone to enjoy but this is very distressing. It needs to stop."

The County Times reported on the incident, sharing that one commenter on the Instagram post said the damage was "deliberate."

"I found the tree with the shovel at the foot of it and the stripped bark scattered all around and huge gouges at the root," the comment read. "It was brutal, and the damage extends to about 6' above the ground. It had happened between about 8.30 am and 11.00, the beginning of our walk and our return that way. It really was a shocking sight."

The Times also cited another comment, which described the vandalism as "utterly mindless sabotage of the wonder of nature. People are despicable for behaving like this."

While the vast majority of people who visit places like Gregynog Hall are simply there to respect nature and enjoy its beauty, all it takes is one cruel act for the entire experience — and ecosystem — to suffer tremendously.

Plants and animals deserve respect and shouldn't be attacked for sport. Recognizing the value and importance of nature can encourage everyone to follow the principle of "leave no trace" and ensure that protected areas can prosper for generations to come.

