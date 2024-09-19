Diver shares disappointing images after discovering underwater vandalism on coral reef: 'Painful to see'

Tourism activity around coral reefs can be a notable economic boon for a country, bringing in visitors who spend money in nearby shops and restaurants and on scuba diving trips to experience these remarkable ecosystems.

However, that doesn't mean this type of tourism is without its problems. Coral reefs are extremely delicate, and even accidentally touching the reefs can lead to coral bleaching — when the organisms expel algae that is crucial for survival.

Sadly, underwater photos taken off the coast of the Philippines demonstrate extremely upsetting intentional damage.

The images were shared with the r/extremelyinfuriating subreddit, and they show names and words carved into a coral reef.

Redditors were outraged by the pictures, with one describing the engravings as

"absolutely disgusting and painful to see."

"As a scuba diver, I am appalled," another person noted. "Literally one of the first things we're taught is to never ever touch any wildlife or corals, or take souvenirs."

Unfortunately, it's not just coral reefs that get this treatment. Trees are a notable canvas for vandals, who insist on scrawling their name into protective bark. The consequences for the tree could be just as dire as they are for the coral.

Time spent in nature is a privilege, whether it's on land or at sea. Leaving your mark does not demonstrate your gratitude for that but rather a lack of respect and understanding.

Tourists should practice the "leave no trace" mantra, which encourages people to leave natural areas as they were found or even in better condition.

Regarding coral reefs, the damage can be profound. If corals die, the impact on the local tourism economy can be huge. Not only that, these organisms boost biodiversity by playing host to a variety of aquatic creatures, and the ecosystem could collapse if corals are no longer around.

What's more, coral reefs act as natural defensive barriers from waves, storms, and floods, protecting coastal communities from the dangers associated with these events. With extreme weather conditions becoming longer and more intense as a result of human-caused global heating, thriving coral reefs are increasingly important.

The scuba diver Redditor shared something to remember when checking out coral reefs: "Respect nature. Take no souvenirs, leave only bubbles."

