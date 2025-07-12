Scientists discover disturbing new side effect of common farming practice — here's what they found

Mirage.News reported on an alarming issue affecting farming that was detailed in a study led by Mingkai Xu of the Institute of Applied Ecology of the Chinese Academy of Sciences.

What's happening?

The study, published in the Journal of Hazardous Materials, found that combining herbicides –– specifically acetochlor –– and plastic mulch accelerates the breakdown of the plastic material into microplastics, altering soil ecology. Scientists are concerned about the environmental impacts of compound agricultural pollution, and this combination centers around an increase of microplastics in soil.

Why is the impact of microplastics in soil important?

Herbicides that accelerate the breakdown of plastic mulch are concerning because microplastics –– tiny fragments of plastic that are smaller than a grain of sand –– have a huge impact on people and the environment.

Microplastics are found all over the planet, from oceans to air to soil. They accumulate in coral reefs as well as on land, harming the environment and the species of plants and animals that live there. This disrupts the balance of ecosystems.

The tiny particles are often ingested by animals, which can lead to serious health issues and even death.

Microplastics are concerning for human health because the toxic material can accumulate in the body. The tiny pieces can also transport harmful bacteria and viruses that could become superbugs, viruses that lead to diseases that are more difficult to combat because they resist medical treatment.

What's being done about the combined threat of herbicides and plastic in farming and about microplastics in general?

The study is providing researchers with new knowledge about the interactions between agricultural pollutants and will require further research about more sustainable farming strategies.

You can do your part by reducing plastic usage. Using reusable food and drink containers is an easy way to help reduce single-use plastic waste, as is bringing reusable bags to stores. People can also support brands that use sustainable packaging, sending a message that not only are they helping the environment but they are also helping their bottom lines by implementing eco-friendly policies and practices. It is also important to understand your recycling options.

The study on microplastics in the farming industry, while alarming, offers hope that scientists can come up with more sustainable solutions.

