Scientists make concerning discovery after dissecting sea creatures: 'They're found in multiple organs'

Marine animals across Singapore's coastal waters contain microplastics throughout multiple organs, including in their respiratory systems and bodily fluids, the Borneo Bulletin reported.

What's happening?

A study by the National University of Singapore examined four common Southeast Asian marine species across seven coastal sites. Researchers found over 1,200 microscopic plastic particles in the animals they tested.

The findings reveal that these tiny plastic pieces, smaller than 5 millimeters, don't just enter marine life that eats contaminated food. The creatures also absorb them through breathing and direct contact with polluted seawater.

Scientists at the Tropical Marine Science Institute collected 153 specimens between November 2021 and May 2022. They studied orange fiddler crabs, porcelain fiddler crabs, garlic bread sea cucumbers, and synaptid sea cucumbers from locations including Changi Beach, St. John's Island, and Pulau Semakau.

Researchers dissected the animals and discovered 1,266 microplastic particles spread throughout critical organs. In fiddler crabs, plastics appeared in gills, digestive glands, and guts. Sea cucumbers showed contamination in respiratory trees and transport fluids.

"We now know microplastics aren't just confined to the stomachs of marine animals. They're found in multiple organs, suggesting deeper systemic exposure," said Neo Mei Lin, the study's senior research fellow and co-principal investigator.

Why is microplastic pollution concerning?

When microplastics spread through multiple organs, these pollutants can affect how marine animals breathe, process nutrients, and maintain basic body functions.

The contamination moves through the food web in unexpected ways. Synaptid sea cucumbers, which eat sponge waste, pick up plastics that the sponges filtered from seawater. Female fiddler crabs showed higher contamination levels because they eat more actively than males.

For humans who eat seafood, the health implications remain unclear. While most seafood preparation removes the gut, where many plastics are concentrated, researchers say more studies are needed to understand the full impact.

What's being done about microplastic pollution?

Singapore launched a national action strategy in 2022 to target marine litter from land- and sea-based plastic waste sources. This research provides crucial data to help policymakers regulate plastic additives used in manufacturing.

Researchers are developing new methods to track how microplastics distribute within marine organisms. This information could guide more effective policies to reduce environmental and biological accumulation of plastic waste.

You can help reduce microplastic pollution by choosing natural-fiber clothing over synthetic materials, which shed plastic fibers during washing. Supporting businesses that use minimal plastic packaging and properly disposing of plastic waste prevents it from reaching waterways.

Join our free newsletter for good news and useful tips, and don't miss this cool list of easy ways to help yourself while helping the planet.