Scientists make disturbing discovery about new threat affecting oceans: 'It's millions and millions of metric tons of this stuff'

If you've ever heard of microplastics in the ocean, you may have imagined small bits of plastic floating on the surface of the water. Unfortunately, this isn't quite the right picture. A recent global survey found that microplastics — invisible to the eye — penetrate the entire oceanic column, from the surface to the sea floor.

What's happening?

While researchers initially expected microplastics to either sink or float, accumulating at the surface or the ocean floor, an April study at Florida Atlantic University revealed that microplastics were distributed almost evenly throughout the ocean, New Scientist reported.

By collecting data from over 1,800 oceanic stations over the past decade, the research team found that while microplastic distribution varies with size, the overall pattern is relatively uniform, and those that are the most evenly dispersed tend to be the longest-lasting. As a result, the polymers in ocean microplastics take up much of the ocean's bandwidth for carbon, especially at greater depths.

"It's millions and millions of metric tons of this stuff throughout the interiors of the ocean," remarked Tracy Mincer, one of the team's researchers.

The ocean on its own is a natural carbon sink, absorbing some of the damaging carbon pollution humans release into the atmosphere. However, the prevalence of microplastics throughout the water may have disruptive implications for the ocean's carbon cycling.

Why is microplastic accumulation concerning?

On their own, microplastics are often too fine to be filtered out of our water and food, and have been linked to a wide range of health problems, including organ damage, fertility issues, and various cancers.

Furthermore, as microplastic polymers accumulate in the ocean, they inherently become part of the carbon absorption process and "hamper the ocean's ability to take up CO2 from the atmosphere via the biological carbon pump," according to New Scientist.

Our oceans are among the world's strongest protections against carbon pollution from fuel-based industrial and household energy consumption. As their capacity for atmospheric carbon capture declines, we can expect the effects of climate change to accelerate, from intensified extreme weather events to food shortages and insecurities to public health disasters.

What's being done about microplastic pollution?

As microplastics — and microplastic information — become increasingly widespread, researchers and cleanup efforts worldwide are working to clear our oceans of these microscopic materials. But with more pollution being generated than cleaned up, it'll take a collective effort to prevent oceanic troubles for good.

For your part, you can reduce your own plastic consumption by opting for reusable containers and recycling whatever plastic you do consume. To help lower the ocean's carbon burden, moreover, you can cut down on your fuel-based home electricity usage in order to diminish your contributions to carbon pollution.

