Researchers sound alarm over disturbing new finding in human blood samples: 'Imperative to declare a global emergency'

Researchers are sounding the alarm on microplastics and their harm to human health, questioning why governments have been slow to act despite mounting evidence of the risks.

What's happening?

Tiny plastic particles, known as microplastics and nanoplastics, have been detected in nearly 80% of human blood samples and can be found in every tissue and placenta tested in recent studies. A new study published in the Nature Reviews Cardiology journal found that patients with plastic fragments lodged in their carotid arteries faced a significantly higher risk of heart attack, stroke, and death.

"It's imperative to declare a global emergency," said Sedat Gündogdu, who studies microplastics at Çukurova University in Turkey, per The Guardian.

From the brain to the lungs, these particles are causing problems everywhere, raising urgent medical concerns. Yet in the U.S., regulation has barely progressed since the 2015 Microbead-Free Waters Act. Since then, federal agencies have conducted studies and advisory committees, but no standards for exposure in consumer goods or air have been established.

Regulating these plastic particles is still an afterthought in the U.S., Brad Younggren, CEO of Circulate Health, wrote for Med City News.

Why are microplastics concerning?

Global production of plastics is on track to double by 2030, and the volume of microplastics will do the same, affecting both oceans and our bodies. As particles break down to micro- and nano-scales, they can cross cell membranes and the blood-brain barrier, according to the National Library of Medicine.

Doctors warn that what was once viewed as an environmental issue is now a growing medical crisis. "Environmental stewardship and human health are inseparable; regulating microplastics is preventive medicine on a national scale," wrote Younggren.

Procedures to "cleanse" plastics from the bloodstream are emerging in private clinics, but these treatments, as reported by Wired, remain inaccessible to most people. It's a solution that shifts costs from polluters to patients. Without national action, the health burden will continue to grow, especially for people that can't afford experimental treatments.

What's being done about microplastics?

Some states are moving ahead in the absence of federal rules. The California State Water Resources Control Board reported that the state has recently become the first to require microplastic testing in drinking water systems. Lawmakers in six other states are considering bills to add microfiber filters to new washing machines, following France's example, as sweat and pores can be a significant pathway for plastics.

Experts say prevention is safer, cheaper, and more equitable than treatment. Policy recommendations include adopting a national drinking-water standard for microplastics, closing loopholes for high-shedding items like glitter, requiring source-control technology in appliances, and funding national biomonitoring efforts similar to lead and PFAS tracking.

As Younggren wrote: "If private clinics can engineer columns that capture nanoscopic polymers, surely the most technologically advanced nation on Earth can engineer regulations that prevent those particles from entering our bodies in the first place."

