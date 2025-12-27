Experts shed light on concerning phenomenon impacting half of US: 'Lowest level'

  • Outdoors Outdoors

At the onset of winter, snowfall across the western United States is at its lowest level in decades, which could have troubling implications ahead.

At the onset of winter, snowfall across the western United States is at its lowest level in decades, which could have troubling implications for the year ahead. 

What's happening?

The image, attributed to the United States Department of Agriculture and shared on X by weather analyst Colin McCarthy (@US_Stormwatch), shows the extent of the snow drought sweeping across the western states. The drought is particularly acute in Nevada, northern California, Oregon, and Washington, with some levels less than half the median since 1991

As the McCarthy's caption notes, "the Western US is having one of its least snowy starts to winter in recorded history, with snow cover at its lowest level for early December since at least 2001," citing the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration as a source. 

The low levels of snow cover follow what the Oregon Capital Chronicle called the "warmest fall on record" for the Northwest. Warmer temperatures mean rain rather than snow, which means that badly needed snowpack is at record-low levels. 

Why are low snowpack levels concerning?

It's hard to overstate the importance of the snowpack. Heavy seasonal snowfall acts as a crucial natural reserve for the rest of the year. As snowpack gradually melts in the spring and summer, it replenishes reservoirs during drier periods. It's vital to a region's agriculture, power generation, recreation, tourism, and overall economy.

The concerning downturn is a product of human activity. Burning polluting fuel sources contribute to a warming atmosphere and make seasonal weather patterns far less predictable. It also makes extreme weather events more frequent and more severe. Lower snowpack heightens the risk of wildfires and the impact of lengthy droughts. 

What can be done to reduce the impact of a snow drought?

It's important to stay up to date on the issues and to help spread the word about practical steps to mitigate the impact of low snowpack. 

For example, water-saving landscaping techniques like xeriscaping can help municipalities conserve water. At home, reducing unnecessary water loss by turning off faucets when not in use, taking shorter showers, and repairing any leaks can help.

Overall, finding ways to waste less water is good for the planet and saves money.

